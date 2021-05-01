Muv-Luv Alternative Anime's 2nd Promo Unveils Cast, Staff

The official website for the Muv-Luv Alternative anime posted the second promotional video and visual on Saturday. Both the website and the video announced the anime's main cast and staff:

The main cast members are:

Kōichi Kamiki as Takeru Shirogane (center in image above)

Tomori Kusunoki as Sumika Kagami (left)

as Sumika Kagami (left) Karin Nanami as Meiya Mitsurugi (right)

(The anime's cast members are different from those in the original games.)

Yukio Nishimoto ( Animal Yokocho , The Galaxy Railways , Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 ) is directing the anime at Flagship Line and Yumeta Company x Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Baki , GATE , Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Sakura Wars the Animation ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Takuya Tani ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , One Room , Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn ) is designing the characters. Evan Call ( Schwarzes Marken , Violet Evergarden ) is composing the music.

The tagline accompanying the new visual reads, "Watch ... This is where it begins."

The story is about humans who wage a long battle against the extraterrestrial species BETA, with humanoid weapons known as Tactical Surface Fighters.

The anime will premiere in October on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. The block airs on Wednesdays starting at 24:55 (effectively, Thursdays starting at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime will also air on other stations.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise , inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

Muv-Luv Extra and Muv-Luv Unlimited launched for PC via Steam in English in July 2016, and Muv-Luv Alternative launched on Steam in September 2017. The games received PS Vita ports in Japan in January 2016 and in the West in June 2018.

Other upcoming projects for the franchise include a Muv-Luv Alternative sequel project titled "Muv-Luv Integrate" (tentative title).

Sources: Muv-Luv Alternative anime's Twitter account and website, Comic Natalie