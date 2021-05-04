FanimeCon's 2021 Virtual Event Hosts Voice Actor Hikaru Midorikawa

Virtual convention will take place on May 28-30

The official website of Northern California's FanimeCon announced on April 29 that voice actor Hikaru Midorikawa will attend the convention's 2021 virtual event, making his "first American appearance in 20 years." The event is hosting an online giveaway of 150 foil print posters signed by Midorikawa.

The virtual convention will take place on May 28-30. Registrations for the event opened on April 22.

Most notably, Midorikawa has portrayed the roles of Tamahome ( Fushigi Yuugi ), Heero Yuy ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing ), Zelgadis Greywords ( The Slayers ), Kaede Rukawa ( Slam Dunk ), Tenshinhan ( Dragon Ball Z Kai / Dragon Ball Super ), Best Jeanist ( My Hero Academia ), Zora Ideale ( Black Clover ), Lancer ( Fate/Zero ), and Eiichi Otori ( Uta no Prince Sama ) in anime. His game credits include Marth (the Fire Emblem series), Akihiko Sanada (the Persona series), Mitsuhide Akechi (the Samurai Warriors series), and Leon Magnus (the Tales of series).

The staff of the convention announced on February 21 that FanimeCon 2021 will be a virtual event. The physical event was slated to take place on May 28-31, after the 2020 event was deferred to 2021.

Tickets rolled over from FanimeCon 2020 will be valid for FanimeCon 2021 and FanimeCon 2022.

FanimeCon 2020 had lined up guests such as voice actors Blake Shepard and Yuriko Yamaguchi , cosplayers VampyBitMe and Aicosu, and several others. Voice actress Aya Hirano had attended FanimeCon 2019.

Source: FanimeCon's website (link 2)