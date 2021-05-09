RE-MAIN Water Polo TV Anime Reveals More Cast, July 3 Premiere

The official Twitter account for MAPPA 's original water polo television anime RE-MAIN revealed more cast members, a new key visual, and the anime's July 3 premiere date on Monday.

The three new cast members include (left to right in image above):

Taku Yashiro as Keita Kakihana, the "motherly" protector of the Shogakukan high school team

as Keita Kakihana, the "motherly" protector of the Shogakukan high school team Yūma Uchida as Riku Momosaki, the ace of Shogakukan's water polo team

as Riku Momosaki, the ace of Shogakukan's water polo team Shun Miyazato as Kōki Toguchi, the always-cheerful and ever-smiling team member

The anime will premiere in TV Asahi 's "Numanimation" timeslot on July 3 at 25:30 (effectively 1:30 a.m. on July 4).

The main cast includes (left to right in image above):

Yūto Uemura as Minato Kiyomizu, a former competitive water polo player

as Minato Kiyomizu, a former competitive water polo player Kōtarō Nishiyama as Eitarō Oka, Minato's younger friend from middle school who followed him to the same high school

as Eitarō Oka, Minato's younger friend from middle school who followed him to the same high school Subaru Kimura Jō Jōjima, the captain of the water polo team at Minato's school

Jō Jōjima, the captain of the water polo team at Minato's school Lynn as Chinu Kawakubo, someone who is knowledgeable about Minato's past

Other main cast members include (left to right in image above):

Sōma Saitō as Shūgo Amihama

as Shūgo Amihama Makoto Furukawa as Takekazu Ejiri

as Takekazu Ejiri Tasuku Hatanaka as Yutaka Babayaro Inomata

as Yutaka Babayaro Inomata Daisuke Hirose as Yoshiharu Ushimado

The anime's story centers on Minato, a boy who stopped playing water polo due to a certain incident in the winter of his third middle school year. He picks the sport back up again with a new team when he starts in high school, but the fledgling team runs into many problems.

Tiger & Bunny head writer Masafumi Nishida serving as co-creator, chief director, series script supervisor and scriptwriter for every episode, and is also credited as audio director. Kiyoshi Matsuda ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Kakegurui season 2) is directing the anime at MAPPA under Nishida's supervision. Aori Fujika (Name romanization unconfirmed) is designing the original character concepts, and Shiho Tanaka ( Banana Fish episode animation director, Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather animation director) is adapting those designs for animation. Kana Utatane (TaWaRa) is composing the music.