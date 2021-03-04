MAPPA Reveals RE-MAIN Water Polo TV Anime With Tiger & Bunny Writer

Anime studio MAPPA announced on Friday that it is producing a new original water polo television anime titled RE-MAIN , with Tiger & Bunny head writer Masafumi Nishida serving as co-creator, chief director, series script supervisor and scriptwriter for every episode, and audio director. The anime will premiere this year.

The anime's story centers on Minato, a boy who stopped playing water polo due to a certain incident in the winter of his third middle school year. He picks the sport back up again with a new team when he starts in high school, but the fledgling team runs into many problems.

The cast includes (left to right in image above):

Yūto Uemura as Minato Kiyomizu, a former competitive water polo player

Kōtarō Nishiyama as Eitarō Oka, Minato's younger friend from middle school who followed him to the same high school

Subaru Kimura as Jō Jōjima, the captain of the water polo team at Minato's school

Lynn as Chinu Kawakubo, someone who is knowledgeable about Minato's past

Kiyoshi Matsuda ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Kakegurui season 2) is directing the anime at MAPPA under Nishida's supervision. Aori Fujika (Name romanization unconfirmed) is designing the original character concepts, and Shiho Tanaka ( Banana Fish episode animation director, Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather animation director) is adapting those designs for animation. Kana Utatane (TaWaRa) is composing the music.