Sci-Fi Adventure Anime Eden Unveils New Trailer, More Cast

Manga now has over 14.5 million copies in circulation as it sells 2.4 books a second

― Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga increased its circulation from about 8.5 million copies at the end of March to over 14.5 million copies now. The manga added about six million copies to meet a 670% sales jump since the television anime adaptation premiered one month ago on April 10. Kodansha reported last week tha...