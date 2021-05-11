News
Sci-Fi Adventure Anime Eden Unveils New Trailer, More Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix unveiled a new trailer for its four-episode original anime Eden on Wednesday. Netflix also revealed new cast members and a new key visual for the anime.
Japanese trailer:
English trailer:
The new cast members include:
- Tarusuke Shingaki as S566, who Sara affectionately calls "Uncle Joe," and who watches over Sara along with the two robots
- Yūki Kuwahara as Zurich, an AI
- Yuko Kaida as Geneve, Zero's AI assistant
The anime was originall slated to debut in fall last year, but was delayed to May. The anime will debut on Netflix worldwide on May 27.
The cast includes:
- Marika Kōno as Sara
- Kentaro Ito as E92
- Kyoko Hikami as A37
- Kōichi Yamadera as Zero
Netflix describes the anime:
The upcoming sci-fi fantasy series Eden is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as “Eden 3” is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago. On a routine assignment, two farming robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis questioning all they were taught to believe -- that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden.
Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Alien Nine, Scorching Ping Pong Girls) is directing the anime at Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and Justin Leach is the producer. Kimiko Ueno (Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!!, The Royal Tutor) is producing the screenplay. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop, Noragami) and Christophe Ferreira (BUTA, Napping Princess) are working on both character and concept designs. Clover Xie is the background art director. Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, The Rising of The Shield Hero) is composing the music.
Tsuyoshi Isomoto is drawing a manga adaptation that launched in Shonengahosha's Young King Ours GH magazine on February 16.
Sources: Netflix Japan's YouTube channel, Netflix's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie