Eden Anime Gets Manga Adaptation

Manga adaptation by Tsuyoshi Isomoto launches on February 16

Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine's official Twitter account announced on Saturday that Netflix 's four-episode original anime Eden is inspiring a manga adaptation. Tsuyoshi Isomoto will draw the manga, which will launch in the April issue of the Young King Ours GH magazine on February 16.

The Eden anime will premiere in May after being delayed from its initial fall 2020 release.

The cast includes:

Netflix describes the anime:

The upcoming sci-fi fantasy series Eden is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as “Eden 3” is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago. On a routine assignment, two farming robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis questioning all they were taught to believe -- that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden.

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Alien Nine , Scorching Ping Pong Girls ) is directing the anime at Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and Justin Leach is the producer. Kimiko Ueno ( Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!! , The Royal Tutor ) is producing the screenplay. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop , Noragami ) and Christophe Ferreira ( BUTA , Napping Princess ) are working on both character and concept designs. Clover Xie is the background art director. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is composing the music.