Netflix's Eden Anime Reveals Cast, May 2021 Delay, New Visual
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Netflix posted a new visual and updated teaser trailer for the four-episode original anime Eden on Tuesday, and also revealed its May 2021 premiere date. (The anime was previously scheduled for Fall 2020.)
At its Netflix Anime Festival livestream, Netflix revealed the voice cast:
- Marika Kōno as Sara
- Kentaro Ito as E92
- Kyoko Hikami as A37
- Kōichi Yamadera as Zero
Netflix describes the anime:
The upcoming sci-fi fantasy series Eden is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as “Eden 3” is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago. On a routine assignment, two farming robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis questioning all they were taught to believe -- that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden.
Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Alien Nine, Scorching Ping Pong Girls) is directing the anime at Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and Justin Leach is the producer. Kimiko Ueno (Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!!, The Royal Tutor) is producing the screenplay. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop, Noragami) and Christophe Ferreira (BUTA, Napping Princess) are working on both character and concept designs. Clover Xie is the background art director. Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, The Rising of The Shield Hero) is composing the music.
Sources: Netflix Anime Festival 2020 livestream, Netflix Japan Anime's Twitter account