Netflix's Eden Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Justin Leach , a producer for Netflix 's four-episode original anime Eden , revealed the English dub cast for Eden on Wednesday. The dub cast includes:

( Netflix 's credits for Eden incorrectly listed "Ruby Rose" as of Tuesday, but now correctly lists Ruby Rose Turner as of Wednesday.)

The anime was originally slated to debut in fall last year, but was delayed to May. The anime will debut on Netflix worldwide on May 27.

The Japanese cast includes:

Netflix describes the anime:

The upcoming sci-fi fantasy series Eden is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as “ Eden 3” is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago. On a routine assignment, two farming robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis questioning all they were taught to believe -- that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden .

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Alien Nine , Scorching Ping Pong Girls ) is directing the anime at Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and Justin Leach is the producer. Kimiko Ueno ( Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!! , The Royal Tutor ) is producing the screenplay. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop , Noragami ) and Christophe Ferreira ( BUTA , Napping Princess ) are working on both character and concept designs. Clover Xie is the background art director. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is composing the music.

Tsuyoshi Isomoto is drawing a manga adaptation that launched in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours GH magazine on February 16.

