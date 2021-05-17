My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Anime Casts Ryō Yoshizawa as Original Character

Yoshizawa plays Rody Soul who works with Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki in mission

The official website for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the franchise , revealed on Tuesday that Ryō Yoshizawa will join the film's cast as the original character Rody Soul (character name romanization not confirmed). Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi designed the character.

In the film's story, a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks have issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody, a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Oseon, and end up working with him.

The film will open in Japan on August 6. A video released on Saturday teases that in the film's story, Deku will be wanted by authorities for mass murder. Additionally, the film will feature an incident that involves the whole world. The narration on the teaser states, "the time limit until the world destruction crisis is two hours."

The film will feature an original story. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will again serve as chief supervisor and original character designer.

Kenji Nagasaki is returning from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi .

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada, where it ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened on February 26.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the OVA .

The fifth season premiered on March 27 with an anime-original episode.