Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG Series' New Trailer Reveals More Cast, July 8 Debut

Netflix debuted a new trailer for the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG anime series on Tuesday. The trailer reveals new English cast members and characters, and also reveals the series' July 8 debut date on Netflix .





Netflix 's new description for the series reads:

Six years ago (2000), the helicopter belonging to the U.S. special forces who were intervening in the Penamstan civil war fell from the sky. The U.S. Army Mad Dogs, who were in the same battleground, refused orders from the command center to stand their ground and instead went to save survivors of the crash. However, the special forces were already annihilated. The Mad Dogs, led by their captain Jason, were also forced to escape in order to survive. However, in that place, Jason and his unit saw the supposedly dead special forces moving in strange ways... In the present (2006), a hacking incident occurs on a top secret White House file. Four agents, including Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, the “Hero of Penamstan,” are invited to the White House to investigate this incident. However, when the lights suddenly go out, they are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies alongside the SWAT team. Afterward, the top secret file is found to be related to a biology laboratory in Shanghai, which Leon and the other three agents decide to investigate for clues. As they head to Shanghai in a cutting-edge submarine, a swarm of rat-like Bio Organic Weapons (B.O.W.) suddenly attacks, pushing them into a life-or-death situation. Meanwhile, while staying in Penamstan to provide support for refugees, Terra Save staff member Claire Redfield encounters a strange image drawn by a nonverbal boy. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to depict a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. She eventually finds a terrifying experiment that was conducted during the Penamstan civil war. Leon and Claire draw closer to an unimaginable truth that all began in Penamstan. They also discover that a terror that can shatter peace is slowly approaching...

The new English cast members include:

Ray Chase as Jason. Jason is the former captain of the U.S. Army special forces team Mad Dogs and is currently a federal agent. Six years ago (2000), he saved his unit that had become isolated in civil war-ravaged Penamstan. He is now called the “Hero of Penamstan.” He has a cool-headed attitude and is able to manage many different situations.



Jona Xiao as Shen May. Shen May is a federal agent who is skilled in computer science. She travels to Shanghai with Leon and Jason to find the cause of the White House hacking incident.



Billy Kametz as Patrick. Patrick is a rookie U.S. agent who has little intelligence experience. He thinks that Leon is just a lucky guy. He looks up to Jason as a hero.



Joe J. Thomas as Graham, the President of the United States. He trusts Leon, who once went to Europe and saved his daughter Ashley, who had been kidnapped by a cult called Los Iluminados.



Doug Stone as Wilson, a hard-line politician who managed to climb up from being a former soldier to Secretary of Defense. He is ambitious and will do anything it takes to achieve his goals.



Brad Venable as Ryan, President Graham's close adviser. His opinions often clash with hard-line Secretary of Defense Wilson.





Previously announced cast members include:

Live-action film director Eiichirō Hasumi ( Umizaru , Assassination Classroom , Wild 7 , Mozu, The Sun Does Not Move) is directing the series, and is also credited for the story alongside Shōgo Mutō . Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , Ajin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and later series) is composing the music. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions producer Tony Ishizuka is credited as creative advisor.

CAPCOM 's Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi is involved in the production and story supervision of the franchise 's "first serialized CG drama." The anime studio TMS Entertainment is producing the project, and Quebico is producing the full 3D CG animation. Quebico is the CG animation studio that Resident Evil: Vendetta co-producer Kei Miyamoto established in Tokyo in 2017. Netflix will exclusively stream the series worldwide.

Toykopop will release a "manga-style" graphic novel adaptation alongside the series.

CAPCOM 's Resident Evil (Biohazard) survival horror game franchise already inspired three CG feature films: 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration , 2012's Resident Evil: Damnation , and most recently, 2017's Resident Evil: Vendetta .

Source: Press release