Übel Blatt's Shiono Ends 'Shachō, Koibito no Furi o Shite Watashi no Chichi ni Atte Kudasai.' Manga in Next Chapter

Manga about fake office relationship launched in April 2020

The official Twitter account for Shonengahosha 's Monthly Young King Ours GH magazine revealed on Monday that Etorouji Shiono 's Shachō, Koibito no Furi o Shite Watashi no Chichi ni Atte Kudasai. (President, Please Pretend to Be My Boyfriend and Meet My Father.) manga will end in the next chapter.

The manga focuses on Shinichirō Sakon, the president of precision machining company RHX Sakonix, and his subordinate, the brilliant Nonoka Fukushima. Ever career-minded, Nonoka confesses to Shinichirō that her father has agreed to a marriage to her that would not be to her profit, so Nonoka strikes a deal with Shinichirō to start a fake relationship in order to cancel her marriage.

Shiono launched the manga in Monthly Young King Ours GH in April 2020, and Shonengahosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2020.

Norimitsu Kaihō ( School-Live! ), Makoto Fukami ( Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ), and Shiono launched the Deep Insanity manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in January 2020. Kaihō and Fukami are credited for the manga's original work, and Shiono is drawing the manga.

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English.