Übel Blatt's Etorouji Shiono Launches New Manga

Shachō, Koibito no Furi o Shite Watashi no Chichi ni Atte Kudasai. centers on fake workplace relationship

The May issue of Shonengahosha 's Monthly Young King Ours GH magazine revealed on Monday that Etorouji Shiono ( Übel Blatt ) will launch the Shachō, Koibito no Furi o Shite Watashi no Chichi ni Atte Kudasai. (President, Please Pretend to Be My Boyfriend and Meet My Father.) manga in the next issue on April 16. The story centers on a fake romantic relationship between a female worker and the male company president.

Norimitsu Kaihō ( School-Live! ), Makoto Fukami ( Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ), and Shiono launched the Deep Insanity manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine on January 24. Kaihō and Fukami are credited for the manga's original work, and Shiono is drawing the manga.

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga called Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June.