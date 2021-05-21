hololive Alternative Project Streams Full Teaser Video

Project creates "alternative world" featuring hololive girls

Virtual YouTuber agency hololive began streaming a full teaser promotional video for the new hololive Alternative project on Friday. The video previews the theme song "Dawn Blue" performed by Mori Calliope.

Shun Enokido ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , Black Fox ) directed and created the storyboards for the project. Yūkei Yamada ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is the animation supervisor, and is also a key animator along with Enokido. Other key animators include Takahito Sakazume , Tо̄ru Iwazawa, Kazuma Tanaka , Naoya Nakayama , Kai Shibata , Toshiya Kōno , and Keisuke Hiroe . Kо̄ki Andо̄ is the in-between checker, and Natsuko Harano , Manae Motoki, Aoi Gogo , Sо̄ta Watanabe, are Aika Matsumoto in credited for in-between animation at Snowdrop.

Naoma Nakano ( Sword Art Online: Alicization ) is in charge of color design and color coordination at Stella Road . Kaho Endо̄ ( Sword Art Online: Alicization ) is the coloring checker. Yuko Koshida , Yuki Kadomatsu , Asami Eguchi , Keito Kikuchi, Yuika Nagai , Tomoe Oku , and Rie Arai are credited for coloring. Hikaru Sekiguchi is the art director at Inspired, and Osamu Masuyama is the art advisor. Sekiguchi, Teal Tree, and Huang Chuije are in charge of backgrounds. Tomoyuki Arima is credited for 2D works. Shingo Yamashita ( Jujutsu Kaisen openings) and Daisuke Chiba ( Azur Lane 0 are the directors of photography at Bibury Animation CG . Cover Corporiation is producing the project.

The project will create an "alternative world" featuring the girls of hololive. The agency is looking for content creators interested in being part of the project, and creators may apply on the website.

hololive Alternative will get a manga on Twitter that is based on an original story set in this project's world.

hololive CEO Motoaki “Yagoo” Tanigo had announced in January that the company was recruiting staff for a new online service involving the hololive performers and fan community. Tanigo wrote that hololive was considering making this service a "metaverse" where hololive performers could appear in live events, as well as an online game. The idea was to create a service where "everyone can live online as a 2D character." It would also hopefully alleviate language and communication issues between the many fans who live across the entire world.

Tanigo's post also explained that hololive initially began as a streaming service in 2017, although in April 2018 it shifted into facial capture service to better suit the needs of the time. However, now that hololive's talent roster has expanded, the company felt that it could take on new challenges that would strengthen the brand.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.