Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga Goes on Hiatus Until July 1

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga will go on hiatus so that Akasaka can write and compose the manga's new act. The manga will return in the magazine's 31st issue on July 1.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war!

Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but it moved to Young Jump in March 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on May 19. Viz Media released the 19th volume on May 4. The manga has also inspired two spinoff manga series.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime, premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also dubbed both seasons of the anime. The anime also had an original video anime ( OVA ) project that shipped with the manga's 22nd volume on May 19. The anime will get a third season.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in September 2019. A sequel film will open on August 20.