Shikizakura Near-Future Battle Anime's Video Previews Opening Song, Reveals October Debut

Original anime's main staff also unveiled

The official website for Chukyo TV and Sublimation 's original "near-future science-fiction battle action" anime Shikizakura began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Believe Myself" by Asuka , and also reveals the anime's full staff and October premiere date.

The anime is set in the Tōkai region, and most of the series' main staff members are based in the area. Shin'ya Sugai ( Walking Meat ) is directing the anime at Sublimation ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Ghost in the Shell Arise , Yamato 2202 CG animation), with Tomoyasu Nishimura ( Maria the Virgin Witch , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ) as producer. Both Sugai and Nishimura are board members of Sublimation . Ryōga Inoue ( K&K Design ) is credited for character designs, and Manabu Nakatake ( Sket Dance ) is designing those characters for animation. Takumi Saitou is credited as both composer and sound director.

The other staff members include:

Aside from Chukyo TV , the production committee also includes Sublimation , Tamakoshi, Nakanihon Kōgyō, and K&K Design . The companies are all based in the Nagoya area. Sublimation established its Nagoya studio in 2017.

The previously announced cast includes:

Yūdai Noda as Kakeru Miwa, a high school student who must protect humanity from oni (demons) who appeared from another world to consume humans. He does so with the help of a yoroi (armor) powered suit



Miho Mashiro as Ōka Myōjin, the maiden who destined to save the world



Daisuke Nakamoto as Kippei Nagatsu



Shōto Mizukami as Ryō Hattori



Eri Sakazaki as Kaede Naruse



Natsuki Ochiai as Haruko Yamada



Shingo Yoneyama as Ibara



Former SKE48 member Miki Yakata as Benio Myōjin



Iwori as Issa Inuzuka



Yūto Arai as Ukon Kijima





TYK Promotion , which is based in Nagoya, Aichi, held auditions for new voice actors for the anime's seven main characters. The staff also held an audition for an English-speaking role in the anime at Anime Expo in July 2019. The anime's main staff judged the audition.

Chukyo TV and CG animation studio Sublimation are producing the anime. The anime will have 12 30-minute episodes.

May'n will perform the anime's ending theme song. Like the opening theme song artist Asuka , May'n is from Nagoya, where the anime's production is based.

Hayato Aoki launched a manga adaptation in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine on December 25.