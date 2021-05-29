Dropkick on my Devil!! X Anime Casts Rena Hasegawa as Atre

Open audition for Ecute, with fans casting deciding vote

The " Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash Complete 12-Episode Marathon Stream" ended early Sunday morning with cast announcements for Dropkick on My Devil! X , the third anime season based on Yukiwo 's Dropkick on My Devil! ( Jashin-chan Dropkick ) manga. The staff will hold an open audition to cast the vampire princess Ecute, and Rena Hasegawa will play Ecute's instructor Atre.

Both professionals and amateurs of any age can apply for the open Ecute audition by the deadline of June 30. The staff will hold a streaming event in September, and then fans will vote on the 10 finalists to determine the winner during an in-person event on October 2.

The third season is slated to premiere in the spring of 2022, which will be the 10th anniversary of the original manga.

A campaign backer pledged 1.1 million yen (about US$10,000) to coin the title of the new season, and explained the title expresses affection for the hope that "Yurine and Jashin-chan will continue to cross each other and fight forever." Backers also pledged 220,000 yen (about US$2,000) to name each of the season's 10 episodes, and 20 backers pledged the same amount to voice background characters. The franchise will have collaborations with three cities in Hokkaido (Obihiro, Kushiro, Furano) and one city in Nagasaki prefecture (Minami Shimabara). In particular, the upcoming season will have an episode set in Kushiro.

The anime's website previously acknowledged production of the new season will take at least a year. The dilemma for the staff members is that they want to keep on providing content for fans to enjoy until then, but do not have the promotional budget to do so. The crowdfunding campaign aims to let the staff work on making a full-length television anime series, while still providing content to fans every month or so beforehand.

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018.

The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered in April 2019 with 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Yukiwo launched the manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012, and the series is ongoing.