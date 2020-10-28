Dropkick on My Devil! Anime Season 3 Reveals Title, 2022 Debut

Crowdfunding backer names 3rd season's title: Dropkick on my Devil!! X

The official Twitter account for the Dropkick on My Devil! anime announced on Thursday that the show's previously announced third season is titled Dropkick on My Devil! X ( Jashin-chan Dropkick X ). The anime will premiere in 2022, which will be the 10th anniversary of the original manga.

A crowdfunding campaign for the third season launched in September and surpassed its crowdfunding goal in 33 hours, formally green-lighting the third season.

A backer of the campaign, who pledged 1.1 million yen (about US$10,000), named the new season, stating the reasoning was to express affection for the hope that "Yurine and Jashin-chan will continue to cross each other and fight forever." The franchise will also have collaborations with three cities in Hokkaido (Obihiro, Kushiro, Furano) and one city in Nagasaki prefecture (Minami Shimabara).

The anime's website previously acknowledged production of the new season will take at least a year. The dilemma for the staff members is that they want to keep on providing content for fans to enjoy until then, but do not have the promotional budget to do so. The crowdfunding campaign aims to let the staff work on making a full-length television anime series, while still providing content to fans every month or so beforehand.

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018.

The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered on April 6 with 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Yukiwo launched the manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012, and the series is ongoing.