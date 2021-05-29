Hato Kannazuki's Maesetsu! Manga Ends

Manga based on original anime about comedians launched in July

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of Hato Kannazuki 's manga based on Kadokawa 's original television anime Maesetsu! Opening Act on Thursday. The manga's second volume will ship on June 23.

The project centers on four 19-year-old girls at the height of their youth, attempting to achieve their dreams of becoming comedians even as they struggle gallantly.

Kannazuki launched the manga in Comic Alive in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November.

The anime premiered in October 2020. The anime was delayed from its summer premiere due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Funimation streamed the anime. Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) directed the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Mugendai∞ was credited with the original work, and Lucky Star manga author Kagami Yoshimizu was credited with the original illustrations.