Hato Kannazuki's Maesetsu! Manga Launches

This year's September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine debuted the manga of Kadokawa 's original television anime Maesetsu! Opening Act on Monday. Hato Kannazuki is drawing the manga.

The anime will premiere in October, delayed from its summer premiere due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Both the anime's digital distribution and broadcast on Tokyo MX , AT-X , and other networks are delayed. Funimation will begin streaming the anime this fall.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Mugendai∞ is credited with the original work, and Lucky Star manga author Kagami Yoshimizu is credited with the original illustrations. Touko Machida ( DIVE!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is in charge of series composition, and she is writing the scripts with Shōta Gotō and Joe Itou ( Nichijō , Lucky Star ). Katsuzo Hirata ( Ben-To , Angel Beats! ) is designing the characters for the anime. Masaru Koseki ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , Demon King Daimao ) and Naoki Yamauchi (animation director for Bleach , Chronicles of the Going Home Club ) are the chief animation directors.

Yoshimizu is drawing a four-panel manga for the project, and also drew the visual for the project.

The project centers on four girls at the height of their youth, attempting to achieve their dreams even as they struggle gallantly.

Yoshimizu put his Lucky Star manga on hiatus in 2014 due to a "new project" that was then under planning. Until then, the manga had been running in Comptiq since the magazine's January 2004 issue. Kadokawa has published 10 volumes for the manga.