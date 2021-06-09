Sentai Filmworks Licenses Escha Chron, Ane Log OVAs

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday and last week that it has licensed the two-episode Escha Chron and three-part Ane Log original video anime ( OVA ). The company will release the OVAs on home video and on select digital outlets.

HIDIVE will begin streaming Escha Chron on June 16 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

Sentai will release the Ane Log OVA collection in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America.

The two-episode original video anime adaptation of Avex Pictures ' DIVE II Entertainment music label's " Escha Chron " stage recital project debuted in 2017. Sentai describes the story:

Escha and Chron are as different as night and day, but together they eke out a life in the colorless world of Terminal, a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the far-flung future. Their monochromatic lifestyle changes, however, when they arrive in the present-day Transit, where color and music abound. There they encounter new sights and sounds unlike anything they've seen before, and with each new experience, their home world of Terminal gradually begins to change.

Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Concrete Revolutio ) served as chief director of the anime at studio Lerche ( Assassination Classroom , Danganronpa The Animation ). Hikaru Yamaguchi ( Mr. Osomatsu storyboard and episode director) directed the anime. Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] , The Eden of Grisaia ) wrote the script, Toru Minazuki ( To Heart ) was the original character designer, and Satomi Watabe ( Aikatsu! , Aikatsu Stars! design) adapted those designs for animation. Hifumi,inc. composed the music at DIVE II Entertainment . Terminal is credited with the original work.

The three OVAs of Kenji Taguchi 's comedy manga Ane Log - Moyako Nee-san no Tomaranai Monologue (Sister's Log - Moyako's Monologue That Won't Stop) debuted in 2014-2015. Sentai describes the story:

Kids say the darndest things, and in Moyako's opinion, her brother says the strangest things of all! An innocent childhood declaration that he'd one day marry her has convinced Moyako that her brother will grow up to be a total perv, and now she reads the worst into their every interaction. Surely it's a big sister's job to rehabilitate her little brother, right? Only Moyako might not be up to the task, because she's the one turning otherwise innocent situations into perverted scenarios!

Tetsuo Ichimura (episode director for Bleach , Durarara!! ) directed the OVAs at Brains Base with scripts by Natsuko Takahashi ( Romeo × Juliet , Bleach ). Eriko Itō ( Hamatora ) handled the character design.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.

Source: Sentai Filmworks (link 2)