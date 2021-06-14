DMP's Juné Imprint to Release Only the Flower Knows, Hana no Miyako de Manga Physically/Digitally in 2022

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint announced on Friday that it will release the complete series of Rihito Takarai 's Only the Flower Knows and the sequel Hana no Miyako de manga physically and digitally in 2022.

Juné also revealed earlier this month that it will release the fifth and sixth volumes of Kou Yoneda 's Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ) manga digitally and in print in English this September and November, respectively.

Digital Manga Publishing originally released Only the Flower Knows digitally through its DMG digital imprint in 2011. The company describes the story:

Youichi's life at university is going just fine. He isn't having any trouble with his classes, he has plenty of friends, and even a cute girlfriend named Minami. Then the day comes where he meets Misaki. Misaki is a reserved, stand offish fellow but for some reason, Youichi can't seem to get him out of his mind. In fact, he can't seem to stay away. When he lands a job working in the lab with Misaki, it seems more than just the flowers are about to bloom. But will they recognise their emotions for what they are, and have the courage to accept it?

Takarai ( Seven Days, Ten Count ) launched Only the Flower Knows ( Hana no Mizo Shiru ) in Taiyoh Tosho 's Craft magazine in 2009. The sequel manga Hana no Miyako de debuted in 2012.

Takarai launched the Ten Count manga in Shinshokan 's Dear+ magazine in July 2013, and ended the series in November 2017. Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love imprint released the sixth and final volume in December 2018. The manga is inspiring an anime adaptation that was originally scheduled to premiere in 2020, but it was postponed because the staff is reconsidering the series' development form.

