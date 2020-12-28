Ten Count BL Anime Postponed

Staff reconsiders development form for anime originally scheduled for 2020 premiere

The official website for the anime adaptation of Rihito Takarai 's Ten Count boys-love manga announced on Monday that the television anime has been postponed because the staff is reconsidering the series' development form. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2020. The staff will reveal more details as soon as they are decided.

In the story, Shirotani Tadaomi, secretary of a company president, meets Riku Kurose, a counselor. After he gives Shirotani a diagnosis for mysophobia, Shirotani ends up attending his counseling sessions.

Takarai launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Dear+ magazine in July 2013, and ended the series in November 2017. Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love imprint released the sixth and final volume in December 2018.

The manga ranked first in the Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Boys-Love Comics of 2014 and 2015 lists.

