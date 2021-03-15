DMP's Juné Imprint to Release Volumes 5, 6 of Twittering Birds Never Fly Manga

Company released manga's 4th complied English-language volume on December 4

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint announced on Twitter on Friday that it will release the fifth and sixth compiled volumes of Kou Yoneda 's Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ) manga digitally and in print in English in 2021.

The company released the fourth complied English-language volume of the manga after a three-year gap on December 4 digitally, and on January 12 in print. Juné Manga released the third compiled volume in March 2017, and recently announced the first three volumes have received reprints.

Digital Manga Publishing describes the story:

The sexually masochistic yakuza boss, Yashiro, isn't the type to warm up to others easily. But when Chikara Doumeki, his newly hired bodyguard, catches his interest, he reconsiders his "hands-off" policy with subordinates. As Yashiro's invitations fail, the yakuza boss finds out his bodyguard has a very personal reason for staying at arm's length.

The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho 's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines. The manga's seventh compiled book volume shipped on March 1 along with the franchise 's Don't Stay Gold original anime DVD ( OAD ). The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting.

The manga inspired Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather , the first film in the franchise 's anime project, which opened in Japan in February 2020. The second film is titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The anime project will have three theatrical installments, with each installment being 60 minutes in length. Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three installments.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the first film as its first project. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both reprised the roles from earlier drama CDs).

Thanks to A. M. for the news tip.

Source: Juné's Twitter account