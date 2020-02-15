News
Twittering Birds Never Fly Anime Film Gets Sequel Film, OAD
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather, the anime film of Kou Yoneda's boys-love manga Twittering Birds Never Fly (Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai), revealed on Saturday that the manga is inspiring a second film titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks. The website revealed several screenshots from the second film.
The site also revealed that the staff of Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather wil also produce an original anime DVD (OAD) for the franchise titled Don't Stay Gold. The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting. The OAD will ship with a special edition of the seventh volume of the original manga. The staff revealed an illustration for the OAD.
Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather opened in Japan on Saturday. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both are reprising the roles from earlier drama CDs).
Fuji TV's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the film as its first project.
Kaori Makita (Yuri!!! on Ice, Banana Fish episode director) directed the film at GRIZZLY (Yarichin Bitch-bu). Hiroshi Seko (Banana Fish, Mob Psycho 100 II) penned the script. The piano trio band H ZETTRIO composed the music. Omoinotake are performing the theme song "Moratorium."
Digital Manga Publishing publishes the Twittering Birds Never Fly manga in English, and it describes the story:
The sexually masochistic yakuza boss, Yashiro, isn't the type to warm up to others easily. But when Chikara Doumeki, his newly hired bodyguard, catches his interest, he reconsiders his "hands-off" policy with subordinates. As Yashiro's invitations fail, the yakuza boss finds out his bodyguard has a very personal reason for staying at arm's length.
The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines.
Sources: Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai anime's website (link 2), Comic Natalie