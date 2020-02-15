Twittering Birds Never Fly Anime Film Gets Sequel Film, OAD

The official website for Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather , the anime film of Kou Yoneda 's boys-love manga Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ), revealed on Saturday that the manga is inspiring a second film titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The website revealed several screenshots from the second film.

The site also revealed that the staff of Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather wil also produce an original anime DVD ( OAD ) for the franchise titled Don't Stay Gold . The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting. The OAD will ship with a special edition of the seventh volume of the original manga. The staff revealed an illustration for the OAD .

Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather opened in Japan on Saturday . The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both are reprising the roles from earlier drama CDs).

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the film as its first project.

Kaori Makita ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Banana Fish episode director) directed the film at GRIZZLY ( Yarichin Bitch-bu ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 II ) penned the script. The piano trio band H ZETTRIO composed the music. Omoinotake are performing the theme song "Moratorium."

Digital Manga Publishing publishes the Twittering Birds Never Fly manga in English, and it describes the story:

The sexually masochistic yakuza boss, Yashiro, isn't the type to warm up to others easily. But when Chikara Doumeki, his newly hired bodyguard, catches his interest, he reconsiders his "hands-off" policy with subordinates. As Yashiro's invitations fail, the yakuza boss finds out his bodyguard has a very personal reason for staying at arm's length.

The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho 's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines.