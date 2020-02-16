Twittering Birds Never Fly Anime Listed With 3 60-Minute Installments

1st film opened in Japan on Saturday

Fuji Creative Corporation 's English website is listing that the anime project of Kou Yoneda 's boys-love manga Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ) will have three theatrical installments, with each installment being 60 minutes in length.

Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather , the first film in the anime franchise, opened in Japan on Saturday . The official website for the anime announced a second film on Saturday titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The site also revealed that the staff of the films will also produce an original anime DVD ( OAD ) for the franchise titled Don't Stay Gold . The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting. The OAD will ship with a special edition of the seventh volume of the original manga.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the first film as its first project. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both are reprising the roles from earlier drama CDs).

Kaori Makita ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Banana Fish episode director) directed the film at GRIZZLY ( Yarichin Bitch-bu ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 II ) penned the script. The piano trio band H ZETTRIO composed the music. Omoinotake are performing the theme song "Moratorium."

