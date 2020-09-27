Twittering Birds Never Fly Original Anime Disc Slated for March 21

The official Twitter account for the anime franchise based on Kou Yoneda 's Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ) manga revealed on Friday that the original anime DVD ( OAD ) that will ship with the seventh volume will ship on March 1, 2021.

The staff of the film trilogy are also producing the OAD , titled Don't Stay Gold . The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting.

The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho 's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in May 2019.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint is releasing the manga in English. The company released the third compiled volume in March 2017, and will release the fourth volume in December.

The manga inspired Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather , the first film in the franchise's anime project, which opened in Japan on February 15. The second film is titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The anime project will have three theatrical installments, with each installment being 60 minutes in length. Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three installments.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the first film as its first project. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both reprised the roles from earlier drama CDs).