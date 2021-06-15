Carole & Tuesday's Motonobu Hori Directs Super Crooks Netflix Anime at BONES

Scriptwriter, designeralso work on anime adaptation of comic by Mark Millar, Leinil Francis Yu

Netflix outlined some of its upcoming anime titles on Tuesday as part of a panel at the Annecy Film Festival, which revealed that Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday director, BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad episode director) is directing the Super Crooks anime. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Cowboy Bebop , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Takafumi Mitani (key animation for Carole & Tuesday , Blood Blockade Battlefront ) is the character designer. Stanislas Brunet ( Bodacious Space Pirates , Macross Delta ) is credited with concept design.

BONES ( My Hero Academia , Bungo Stray Dogs ) is producing the anime, which is a new project based on the comic by Mark Millar and Leinil Francis Yu.

Marvel Comics imprint Icon Comics describes the comic:

One last heist. That's what they all say, right? Just one final score, and everyone can retire and take up fishing. Thing is, the jails are filled with super villains who thought the same thing, and got busted. But the Heat's in a jam. He's run up the kind of gambling debt that - if he can't pay it back in cash - will be paid in blood. Nobody wants to see the most beloved supercrook of all time rubbed out by the mob - especially his biggest fan, Johnny Bolt. And Johnny's got a plan to help the Heat and make all his buddies disgustingly rich at the same time. Unfortunately for Johnny's recruits, they have to head to Spain and rob the world's most notorious super villain blind. And that's where things get tricky.

The comic ran for four issues in 2012.



Sources: Variety (Jamie Lang), Comic Natalie