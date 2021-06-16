Demon Slayer Film Sells At Least 486,000 Discs on 1st Day (Updated)

Film sells 268,000 limited Blu-rays, 218,000 regular DVDs for 2021's best 1-week sales

Oricon reported that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime sold 268,000 limited-edition Blu-ray Discs and 218,000 regular-edition DVDs for a total of 486,000 discs on its first day of release, Wednesday. It topped both the daily Blu-ray Disc and daily DVD sales ranking charts from Oricon.

In one day, it has already garnered the highest one-week Blu-ray Disc and DVD sales so far this year. The previous record was Snow Man Asia Tour 2D.2D, which sold 236,000 Blu-ray Discs and 170,000 DVDs in one week in March.

The home video release of Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train includes Japanese subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing and English subtitles, as well the Japanese soundtrack in 2-channel audio, in 5.1-channel audio, and with audio descriptions for the blind and visually impaired.

The limited edition of the release adds a box with an exclusive illustration (pictured above) by character designer Akira Matsushima , as well as an inner jacket (pictured below) illustrated by ufotable . The main cast members Natsuki Hanae (Tanjirō Kamado), Akari Kitō (Nezuko Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), and Satoshi Hino (Kyōjurō Rengoku) provided an audio commentary track.

The limited edition also bundles a bonus CD with a stereo mix of the film scoring edition of the film's soundtrack. A bonus DVD includes a digest video of the October 17 stage greeting appearance by the cast and staff at Tokyo's TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills theater, the Fuji TV special featuring the cast to commemorate the film's opening, the 10 rock-paper-scissors mini-game shorts that aired during the Mezamashi TV morning show, and a collection of promotional videos and commercials. An exclusive booklet includes new roundtable discussions between the production staff members and a compilation of the cast interviews from the special books handed out at theaters.

Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, it dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film had ranked in the top three spots weekly in Japan since then, until its 22nd weekend.

The film sold a total of 28,966,806 tickets for 40,016,942,050 yen (about US$367.6 million) in Japan as of May 23 — and became the first film ever to pass the 40 billion yen milestone. It has since earned 40,096,913,600 yen (about US$366.53 million) in Japan as of June 6. It is still playing in some Japanese theaters.

In 45 countries and territories worldwide, Mugen Train sold a total of 41.35 million tickets to earn the equivalent of 51.7 billion yen (about US$475 million) as of May 23. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020. It is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago.

The film is now the #2 highest-earning anime film ever at the U.S. box office.

Mugen Train has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. The film has also surpassed Spirited Away as the #1 highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will release the film digitally on June 22.

Source: Oricon via Yaraon!

Update: The 268,000 number is just for the limited edition Blu-ray Disc which ranked #1, and does not include the regular edition Blu-ray Disc which ranked #2. Similarly, the 218,000 number is just for the regular edition DVD which ranked #1, and does not include the limited edition DVD which ranked #2. Thanks, RandomCommenter.