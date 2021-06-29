Edens Zero Anime Reveals New Cast Member, 2nd Ending Theme Song

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga revealed on Tuesday that Kanon Takao will play Hermit Mio, one of the four stars watching over the battleship Edens Zero. She will appear in the anime's 13th episode on Saturday. The account also revealed that Sayuri will perform the anime's second ending theme song "Sekai no Himitsu" (Secret of the World).

The anime premiered on NTV and other channels on April 10. In Japan, the show premiered streaming on Netflix and Hulu on April 10, and is also streaming on other services in Japan. The show will stream on Netflix outside of Japan on August 26.

Shinji Ishihara ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon ) is the chief director of the anime at J.C. Staff , and Yūshi Suzuki (episode director for Fairy Tail season 3) is directing the anime. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Zoids Wild , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Yurika Sako (key animation for Food Wars! The Third Plate ) is designing the characters for animation.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print. The company describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018.

The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the games.