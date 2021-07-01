Gunma-chan Mascot Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, October 3 Premiere

The staff of of the television anime based on Gunma Prefecture 's mascot character Gunma-chan revealed the anime's cast, staff, and October 3 premiere date on Thursday. The staff also unveiled a new visual.

Karin Takahashi will play titular protagonist Gunma-chan. Aya Uchida will play Aoma, and Yui Ogura will play Mimi.

Mitsuru Hongo ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Outlaw Star , World Trigger , Deltora Quest ) is directing and scripting the anime at Ascension ( Dino Girl Gauko ).

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , TV Kanagawa , TV Saitama , Chiba TV , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto on October 3. Gunma Prefecture has plans to stream the anime online worldwide with Japanese audio and English, French, and Chinese subtitles after the television broadcast is finished. The show will have 39 episodes with each episode running for seven minutes, and will air on television three episodes at a time (similarly to how the Sazae-san anime airs).

The current pony mascot debuted as the "Yūma-chan" mascot for a sports competition in 1994, and became the prefecture's Gunma-chan mascot in 2008. It replaced an earlier Gunma-chan design that the prefecture used since the 1980s.



Source: Comic Natalie