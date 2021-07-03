Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 21-27

NHK aired the Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow anime film on Sunday, June 27 at 1:25 a.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.

The final episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita 's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, June 27 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 20.4% rating.

The second half of the Soreike! Anpanman Buruburu no Takarasagashi Daibōken! anime film aired on NTV on Friday, June 25 at 10:55 a.m. and it earned a 2.1% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)