News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
NHK aired the Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow anime film on Sunday, June 27 at 1:25 a.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.
The final episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, June 27 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 20.4% rating.
The second half of the Soreike! Anpanman Buruburu no Takarasagashi Daibōken! anime film aired on NTV on Friday, June 25 at 10:55 a.m. and it earned a 2.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 27 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.3
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 26 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.9
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 27 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.6
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|June 26 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 27 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 26 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.2
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|June 27 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|June 26 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 26 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 26 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.3
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)