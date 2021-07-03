News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow earns 0.4% rating

NHK aired the Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow anime film on Sunday, June 27 at 1:25 a.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.

The final episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, June 27 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 20.4% rating.

The second half of the Soreike! Anpanman Buruburu no Takarasagashi Daibōken! anime film aired on NTV on Friday, June 25 at 10:55 a.m. and it earned a 2.1% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 27 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.3
Detective Conan NTV June 26 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 27 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
My Hero Academia NTV June 26 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.9
One Piece Fuji TV June 27 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi June 26 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.2
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi June 27 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 26 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 26 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 26 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 14-20
