Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 28-July 4
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Wolf Children film earns 9.4% rating
NTV aired Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu's Wolf Children anime film on Friday, July 2 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.4% rating.
NHK Educational aired the Love Live! The School Idol Movie anime film on Sunday, July 4 at 12:45 a.m. and it earned a 0.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 4 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 4 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.1
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 4 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|July 4 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 3 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.9
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 3 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.9
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|July 2 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.5
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 3 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.4
|Pokémon: Natsuyasumi Chokuzen 1-Jikan Special
|TV Tokyo
|July 2 (Fri)
|18:55
|60 min.
|2.2
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|July 3 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.2
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)