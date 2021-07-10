Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 28-July 4

NTV aired Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu 's Wolf Children anime film on Friday, July 2 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.4% rating.

NHK Educational aired the Love Live! The School Idol Movie anime film on Sunday, July 4 at 12:45 a.m. and it earned a 0.4% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)