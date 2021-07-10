News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 28-July 4

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Wolf Children film earns 9.4% rating

NTV aired Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu's Wolf Children anime film on Friday, July 2 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.4% rating.

NHK Educational aired the Love Live! The School Idol Movie anime film on Sunday, July 4 at 12:45 a.m. and it earned a 0.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 4 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 4 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.1
One Piece Fuji TV July 4 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.9
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi July 4 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.2
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 3 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.9
Doraemon TV Asahi July 3 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 2.9
Soreike! Anpanman NTV July 2 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 3 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.4
Pokémon: Natsuyasumi Chokuzen 1-Jikan Special TV Tokyo July 2 (Fri) 18:55 60 min. 2.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 3 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

