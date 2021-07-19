News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Boy and The Beast film earns 9.9% rating

NTV aired Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu's The Boy and The Beast anime film on Friday, July 9 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 11 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.5
Detective Conan NTV July 10 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 11 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
One Piece Fuji TV July 11 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.2
My Hero Academia NTV July 10 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi July 10 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 10 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.0
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi July 11 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 10 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.7
Soreike! Anpanman NTV July 9 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 10 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 28-July 4
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives