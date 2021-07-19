News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Boy and The Beast film earns 9.9% rating
NTV aired Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu's The Boy and The Beast anime film on Friday, July 9 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 11 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|July 10 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 11 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 11 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.2
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|July 10 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 10 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|July 10 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|July 11 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 10 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.7
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|July 9 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.5
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 10 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.5
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)