Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 5-11

NTV aired Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu 's The Boy and The Beast anime film on Friday, July 9 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.9% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)