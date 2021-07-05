Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Kingdom Series' Trailer Streamed

3rd installment in series launches on July 29

Netflix began streaming on Monday a trailer for the third installment in Hasbro 's CG-animated Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy series titled Kingdom

The YouTube video page describes the series:

Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing AllSpark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron's future?

Netflix will launch Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Kingdom on July 29. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege debuted on Netflix in July 2020, and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise debuted on Netflix in December 2020.

The next film in Paramount Pictures ' live-action Transformers franchise is titled Transformers : Rise of the Beasts , and it will open on June 24, 2022. The film will also release in Japan in 2022 under the title Transformers : Beast Kakusei .