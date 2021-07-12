News
Hiro Shimono Recovers from COVID-19, Resumes Activities on Tuesday
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the talent agency I'm Enterprise announced on Monday that voice actor Hiro Shimono has recovered safely from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and has been deemed medically fit for work. He will return to work gradually starting on Tuesday.
Shimono was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he tested positive in a PCR test on July 2. He then underwent medical treatment and observation.
Shimono's numerous voice roles include Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Conny Springer in Attack on Titan, Nobimaru in Kemono Jihen, Nagayoshi Onagawa in Backflip!!, and Dabi in My Hero Academia. He is starring as Wanibe in The Dungeon of Black Company anime, which will premiere next Friday.
Sources: I'm Enterprise, Oricon