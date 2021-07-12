Hiro Shimono Recovers from COVID-19, Resumes Activities on Tuesday

Voice actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month

The official website for the talent agency I'm Enterprise announced on Monday that voice actor Hiro Shimono has recovered safely from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and has been deemed medically fit for work. He will return to work gradually starting on Tuesday.

Shimono was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he tested positive in a PCR test on July 2. He then underwent medical treatment and observation.

Shimono's numerous voice roles include Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Conny Springer in Attack on Titan , Nobimaru in Kemono Jihen , Nagayoshi Onagawa in Backflip!! , and Dabi in My Hero Academia . He is starring as Wanibe in The Dungeon of Black Company anime, which will premiere next Friday.



Sources: I'm Enterprise, Oricon