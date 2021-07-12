Urashimasakatasen Perform Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z Anime's 2nd Ending Theme Song

New theme debuts in 13th episode on Friday

The staff for the new Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z television anime for Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line revealed on Monday that four-member male vocal unit Urashimasakatasen are performing the second ending theme song "Kakeagaru Voltage" (Running Up Voltage). Tsunku wrote and composed the song, which will debut in the anime's 13th episode on Friday.

The anime premiered on April 9.

The new anime's story is set a few years after the original anime, with the Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute developing the new "Shinkalion Z" robot, as well as the "Zailiner" combining support robot to combat new threats, with new children with high compatibility rates being chosen once again to pilot the transforming robots.

Kentaro Yamaguchi ( Beyblade Burst God ) is directing the anime at OLM , while the previous series' director Takahiro Ikezoe returns as chief director, and is also in charge of the series scripts alongside Masanao Akahoshi ( Future Card Buddyfight ). Yuka Aono returns as character designer. Masafumi Mima returns as sound director. Norihito Sumitomo ( Dragon Ball Super ) is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is handling the CG animation.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

Source: Press release