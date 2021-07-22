Fashion brand pharfaite claimed game used its clothing design without permission

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] : Shiny Colors browser game for smartphones announced on Wednesday that it will change the designs of seven of its characters' summer costumes on July 26, after fashion brand pharfaite claimed that the game used the company's clothing design without permission. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, pharfaite posted a comparison between a character's summer costume and one of its real outfits worn by a fashion model.

The real outfit debuted in September 2020. The game's "Fountain Summer" outfits, which include the allegedly copied summer costumes, launched on Tuesday .

The pharfaite brand did not pursue legal action regarding copyright infringement. However, the company expressed the importance of the uniqueness of its clothing designs. Fans posted comparison between other characters' costumes and real-world clothing designs. Following pharfaite's claim, the game will change the designs for the following characters: Kogane Tsukioka, Mamimi Tanaka, Kiriko Yukoku, Mei Izumi, Madoka Higuchi, Nichika Nanakusa, and Mikoto Aketa. The designs will also change for players who have already obtained these characters' summer costumes.

The browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances.

Sources: The [email protected] : Shiny Colors game, pharfaite's Twitter account aia Otakomu, Yaraon!



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.