The [email protected]: Shiny Colors Game Changes Designs Allegedly Copied From Real Outfits
posted on by Kim Morrissy & Alex Mateo
Bandai Namco Entertainment's The [email protected]: Shiny Colors browser game for smartphones announced on Wednesday that it will change the designs of seven of its characters' summer costumes on July 26, after fashion brand pharfaite claimed that the game used the company's clothing design without permission. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, pharfaite posted a comparison between a character's summer costume and one of its real outfits worn by a fashion model.
多方面から問い合わせきてますが、デザイン提供等の依頼は公式さんから一切来てませんので当方は関与していません。普段盗用がどうとか、権利関係に厳しい会社やイラストレーターさんがこういう事するのか〜とモヤモヤしますね…ちゃんと一声掛けてくれる所も有るだけに非常に残念な気持ち。 pic.twitter.com/ZBmmx4BLVf— pharfaite/パルフェット (@pharfaite_1223) July 20, 2021
The real outfit debuted in September 2020. The game's "Fountain Summer" outfits, which include the allegedly copied summer costumes, launched on Tuesday .
「有償限定 コスチュームガシャ」を開催中ですよ～。
2021年の新水着衣装と2020年の水着衣装が期間限定で登場です。 今回は期間限定アイドルも登場しますよ～。 初回は有償ジュエル1500で引くことができ、10連ガシャの最後の1枚は新衣装確定です♪(@imassc_official)July 20
The pharfaite brand did not pursue legal action regarding copyright infringement. However, the company expressed the importance of the uniqueness of its clothing designs. Fans posted comparison between other characters' costumes and real-world clothing designs. Following pharfaite's claim, the game will change the designs for the following characters: Kogane Tsukioka, Mamimi Tanaka, Kiriko Yukoku, Mei Izumi, Madoka Higuchi, Nichika Nanakusa, and Mikoto Aketa. The designs will also change for players who have already obtained these characters' summer costumes.
The browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances.
Sources: The [email protected]: Shiny Colors game, pharfaite's Twitter account aia Otakomu, Yaraon!
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.