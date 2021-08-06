Crunchyroll Streams Muv-Luv Alternative, The Faraway Paladin, The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest Anime

Crunchyroll announced during its Crunchyroll Expo event on Friday that it will stream the upcoming anime Muv-Luv Alternative , The Faraway Paladin , The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest , Love of Kill , and Skeleton Knight in Another World . 1ex8uGjkklK30k

Muv-Luv Alternative will premiere in October on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. The block airs on Wednesdays starting at 24:55 (effectively, Thursdays starting at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime will also air on other stations.

The story is about humans who wage a long battle against the extraterrestrial species BETA, with humanoid weapons known as Tactical Surface Fighters.

Yukio Nishimoto ( Animal Yokocho , The Galaxy Railways , Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 ) is directing the anime at Flagship Line and Yumeta Company x Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Baki , GATE , Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Sakura Wars the Animation ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Takuya Tani ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , One Room , Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn ) is designing the characters. Evan Call ( Schwarzes Marken , Violet Evergarden ) is composing the music.

The television anime of author Kanata Yanagino and illustrator Kususaga Rin 's The Faraway Paladin ( Saihate no Paladin ) light novel series is premiering in October.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , World’s End Harem , Maesetsu! Opening Act ) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Wise Man's Grandchild , World’s End Harem , Eromanga Sensei ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Koji Haneda ( Scar-red Rider XechS , Initial D Legend trilogy) is designing the characters.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels and Mutsumi Okuhashi 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a city of the dead, long since ruined and far from human civilization, lives a single human child. His name is Will, and he's being raised by three undead: the hearty skeletal warrior, Blood; the graceful mummified priestess, Mary; and the crotchety spectral sorcerer, Gus. The three pour love into the boy, and teach him all they know. But one day, Will starts to wonder: "Who am I?" Will must unravel the mysteries of this faraway dead man's land, and unearth the secret pasts of the undead. He must learn the love and mercy of the good gods, and the bigotry and madness of the bad. And when he knows it all, the boy will take his first step on the path to becoming a Paladin. "I promised you. It's gonna take a while, but I'll tell you everything. This is the story of the deaths of many heroes. It's the story of how we died, and it's the reason you grew up here."

Cruynchyroll will stream the television anime of Shinkoshoto 's The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ( Shikkaku Mon no Saikyō Kenja ) light novel series in January 2022.

Noriaki Akitaya is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Hiroki Uchida is supervising the series scripts.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga adaptation by LIVER JAM&POPO ( Friendly Land ), and it describes the story:

His strength limited by the magical crest with which he was born, Mathias, the world's most powerful sage, decides reincarnation is necessary to become the strongest of all. Upon his rebirth as a young boy, Mathias is thrilled to discover he's been born with the optimal crest for magical combat on his first try! Unfortunately, the world he's been born into has abysmally poor standards when it comes to magic, and everyone thinks he's still marked for failure! Now it's up to Mathias to prove everyone wrong…world's strongest sage-style!

The television anime of Fe 's Love of Kill ( Koroshi Ai ) manga will premiere in 2022.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist anime. Hideaki Oba is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Ayumu Hisao ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Youko Satou ( Dog & Scissors , 7SEEDS ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

Fe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in October 2015. Kadokawa shipped the 12th compiled book volume in December. Yen Press released the second volume on May 18.

Katsumi Ono ( Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , Hataraki Man , Girly Air Force , Senki Zesshō Symphogear sequels) is directing the television anime of Ennki Hakari 's Skeleton Knight in Another World ( Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechū or Skeleton Knight, going out to the parallel universe) light novel series. Studio KAI and HORNETS are producing the anime.

akeshi Kikuchi ( Night Wizard The Animation , Ragnastrike Angels ) is supervising the series scripts. Tōru Imanishi ( Girly Air Force , Super Cub , WorldEnd ) is designing the characters based on the original novel illustrations by KeG . The artists eba and Tsubasa Ito ( Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- , The Price of Smiles ) are composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

One day, a gamer played video games until he fell asleep…and when he woke up, he found himself in the game world–as a skeleton! Equipped with the powerful weapons and armor of his avatar but stuck with its frightening skeletal appearance, Arc has to find a place for himself in this new, fantastical land. All his hopes for a quiet life are dashed when he crosses paths with a beautiful elven warrior, setting him on a journey full of conflict and adventure.

