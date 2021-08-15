World Trigger Anime's 3rd Season Debuts on October 9

Staff to host another livestream event for anime on September 8

A livestream event for the World Trigger franchise revealed on Sunday that the anime's third season will premiere on October 9 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block and will air on Saturdays at 1:30 a.m. The staff will host another livestream event on September 8. The below new promotional video and the archived livestream event video are both region-locked to Japan only. ANN will update this article with a region-free video if one becomes available.

The third season will feature a returning cast, including

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The manga is inspiring a stage play that will run at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from November 19-28, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from December 2-5.