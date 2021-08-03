World Trigger Stage Play Reveals More Cast, Visuals, Schedule

Play runs from November 19-28 in Tokyo, December 2-5 in Osaka

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga revealed on Wednesday a new visual, additional cast members with visuals, and schedule. The play will run at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from November 19-28, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from December 2-5. The new visual features 12 cast members.

The newly announced cast includes:

Daiki Kikkawa as Isami Tōma

Tsubasa Okuno as Ryō Utagawa

Hayate Miyao as Shirō Kikuchihara

Yuya Katsuki as Mitsuru Tokieda

Ryohei Yamauchi as Ken Satori

Kō Kanegae as Yōsuke Yoneya

Kazuya Yūki as Tōru Narasaka

Shiu Satо̄ as Shōhei Kodera

Jōji Saotome as Masamune Kido

Previously announced cast members includes:

Keisuke Ueda as Yuma Kuga

as Yuma Kuga Takuya Mizuguchi as Osamu Mikumo

Arisa Sonohara as Chika Amatori

as Chika Amatori Kensuke Takahashi as Yuichi Jin

as Yuichi Jin Himika Akaneya as Shiori Usami

as Shiori Usami Kōji Kominami as Jun Arashiyama

Kawauchi Misato as Ai Kitora

Kōsuke Kujirai as Takumi Rindō

Shōri Kondō as Kei Tachikawa

Yūta Iiyama as Kōhei Izumi

Ryōta Hirono as Sōya Kazama

Keito Sakurai as Shūji Miwa

Norihito Nakayashiki is directing the play and penning the script. GIRA MUNDO is composing the music. Yumebō is credited for choreography. The stage production aims to realize the world of the World Trigger via a new form of "physical x live performance."

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015.

The second season of the anime premiered in January. The second season aired for one cours (one quarter of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will get a third season.