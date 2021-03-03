World Trigger Manga Gets Stage Play in November

Manga has currently airing 2nd TV anime season

Shueisha announced on Thursday that Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga is inspiring a stage play that will run this November to December in Tokyo and Osaka.

The cast includes:

Keisuke Ueda as Yuma Kuga



Takuya Mizuguchi as Osamu Mikumo



Arisa Sonohara as Chika Amatori



Kensuke Takahashi as Yuichi Jin





Norihito Nakayashiki is directing the play and penning the script. GIRA MUNDO is composing the music.Yumebō is credited for choreography. The stage production aims to realize the world of the World Trigger via a new form of "physical x live performance."

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015.

The second season of the anime premiered on January 9. The second season will air for one cours (one quarter of a year). The anime will get a third season. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie