Golgo 13, Dangerous Jii-san Each Get Spinoff Manga on Manga One App

Golgo Camp debuts on August 28, Dangerous Riiman premieres on app on August 26

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app has revealed that the Golgo 13 and Dangerous Jii-san series are each getting a spinoff manga on the app. Yukio Miyama will launch the Golgo Camp manga based on Takao Saito 's long-running Golgo 13 manga on August 28. The story follows the legendary A-class super sniper at a modern day campsite.

Kazutoshi Soyama 's Dangerous Riiman manga based on his Dangerous Jii-san children's gag manga series will debut on the app on August 26. The manga premiered in the CoroCoro Aniki magazine in 2014, and ran until the magazine ended publication in March. The manga is more adult-oriented than the original series, and it follows Jii-san as a salaryman.

The Golgo 13 series got its first ever spinoff manga titled Gunsmith Dave in the Big Comic Zōkan magazine on July 17. The protagonist Dave is a constant helper who makes Duke Togo's impossible shots possible, working an unseen job that he nevertheless draws pride from, and is one of the few people whom Duke Togo trusts. Saito and Saito Production are credited with creating the manga.

The original manga, centering on the titular legendary hitman, is the oldest manga still in publication. Saito launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 1968. The manga broke the Guinness World Record for "most volumes published for a single manga series" on July 5 when its 201st compiled book volume shipped in Japan. (The manga will then share the record with Osamu Akimoto 's Kochikame manga when that manga's 201st compiled volume ships on October 4.)

Viz Media published 13 volumes of the manga in North America between 2006 and 2008. The story inspired two live-action films in 1973 and 1977, a 1983 anime film, a 1998 Golgo 13: Queen Bee original video anime, and a 2008-2009 television anime series.



Soyama launched the Dangerous Jii-san Ja manga in 2010 as a sequel to his Zettai Zetsumei Dangerous Jii-san manga, and ended the manga in February 2017.

Soyama's "nonsense gag comedy" manga revolves around the relationship between a grandfather and his grandchild.

Sho-Pro and J.C. Staff previously produced a 25-minute original video anime adaptation of the sequel manga that was bundled with a special-edition issue of Coro Coro Comics in July 2012. The sequel series also received a 10-episode television anime adaptation in October of that same year.

The original 20-volume Zettai Zetsumei Dangerous Jii-san manga was adapted into the 51-episode Zettai Zetsumei: Denjarasu Jii-san television anime series in 2004-2005. Viz Media licensed the anime under the name Grandpa Danger in 2006 but never released it on home video.

