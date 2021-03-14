Shogakukan's Coro Coro Aniki Magazine Ends Publication

Some manga in magazine end including, some move online

Shogakukan announced in the spring issue of its Coro Coro Aniki magazine on Monday that the magazine has ended publication with that issue.

The magazine is moving some of the manga to the Coro Coro Online website, including:

Coro Coro Sōkan Densetsu

Dangerous Reman

Korokke! Black Label

Bakusō Kyōdai Lets & Go!! Return Racers!!

Bakuten Shoot Beyblade Rising

Hoshi no Kirby - Dedede de Pupupu na Monogatari

Pocket Monster Aniki-hen

The following manga ended in the magazine on Monday:

WIXOSS Bkub Tama Gekijō (second and final volume out on March 26)

(second and final volume out on March 26) Gekiga Girls & Panzer (volume out on March 26)

(volume out on March 26) Kirifuta Shōbu wa Magic: The Gathering wo Tsukai Tsuzukeru (second and final volume out on April 12)

(second and final volume out on April 12) Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru (volume out on May 12)

(volume out on May 12) Y no Hakobune (fifth and final volume out on July 12)

The Banban Doridori manga in the BanG Dream! franchise will continue on the Manga ONE manga app.

Hideaki Fujii ( Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin , Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children ) launched the Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru manga in Coro Coro Aniki last July. The manga adapts anime studio Sunrise and Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations toy brand's new project in the Mashin Eiyūden Wataru franchise. The anime part of the project premiered on Bandai Spirits ' YouTube channel in April 2020 and aired for nine total episodes. Sunrise 's original Mashin Eiyūden Wataru television anime series premiered in 1988. The Mashin Eiyūden Wataru 2 sequel debuted in 1990, followed by the Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru sequel in 1997. The franchise also inspired three original video anime that debuted between 1989 and 1993.

Coro Coro Aniki is a spinoff magazine of Coro Coro Comics , and often serialized spinoff manga for franchises that ran in Coro Coro Comics or other children's franchises. The magazine launched in 2014 as an irregular publication, and eventually became a seasonal publication.

Source: Coro Coro Aniki spring 2021 issue