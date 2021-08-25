Shinichiro Miki Finishes Home Quarantine, Slowly Returns to Work

Voice actor Shinichiro Miki revealed on Wednesday that he has finished his self-quarantine period after he tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) last week, and will slowly be returning to work.

Miki was asymptomatic, and remained at home while sick under the guidance of the health center and professionals.

Miki's agency 81 Produce apologized to fans and all involved last week for causing concern and inconvenience. The company stated then that it is continuing to prioritize the safety of its talent, staff, and fans to prevent the further spread of infections.

A veteran voice actor and singer with over 500 voice credits to his name, Miki's roles include major characters in popular anime such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Initial D , Pokémon , Bleach , Weiss Kreuz Verbrechen & Strafe , and The Vision of Escaflowne .

