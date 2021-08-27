Wataru Hatano Performs The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window Anime's Ending Song

The official website for the television anime of Tomoko Yamashita 's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window boys-love supernatural mystery manga revealed on Friday that Wataru Hatano is performing the anime's ending theme song "Breakers." Hatano also plays main character Rihito Hiyakawa in the anime.

The main cast members are:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Kosuke Mikado

as Kosuke Mikado Wataru Hatano as Rihito Hiyakawa



Other cast members include:

Sōma Saitō as Keita Mukae, a fortuneteller

as Keita Mukae, a fortuneteller Chika Anzai as Erika Hiura, a high school girl key to the story

as Erika Hiura, a high school girl key to the story Satoshi Mikami as Hiroki Hanzawa, a detective pursuing a case

as Hiroki Hanzawa, a detective pursuing a case Junichi Suwabe as Sakaki, Hiura's bodyguard

SuBLime is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Shy bookstore clerk Kosuke Mikado has the ability to see ghosts and spirits, an ability he wishes he didn't have, since what he sees usually terrifies him. Rihito Hiyakawa, an exorcist whose supernatural powers are as strong as his social graces are weak, doesn't seem to fear anything, mortal or otherwise. When this odd couple gets together to solve the bizarre cases that come their way, their work methods may not be entirely safe for work!

Yoshitaka Yasuda ( Joe vs. Joe character designer, Tsugumomo original video anime's animation director) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and also designing the characters. Daiji Iwanaga is serving as the chief director, and Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 , Makura no Danshi ) is supervising the series scripts.

The series is premiering on the Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and other channels in October, and Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Yamashita launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine BExBOY in March 2013. Libre Publishing released the manga's ninth volume on September 10. SuBLime released the seventh volume digitally on October 27. The manga ended in the January issue of Libre Publishing 's Magazine BExBOY in December.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened on January 22. The film was previously scheduled to premiere on October 30, but was delayed until 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

JManga previously licensed and released Yamashita's Don't Cry Girl and Mo'some Sting manga in North America. Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love service is releasing Yamashita's Shinsouban Illumination manga. Yamashita serialized White Note Pad in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine from February 2015 to October 2016. Yamashita then launched the Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Different Country) manga in Feel Young in June 2017.