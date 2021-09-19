Singer Maon Kurosaki Recuperating After Collapsing Due to Epidural Hematoma

Kurosaki goes on hiatus for at least 2 months to recuperate from emergency surgery

The official website for singer Maon Kurosaki announced on Sunday that she underwent emergency surgery for epidural hematoma (bleeding between the skull and the membrane surrounding the brain). As a result, she is going on hiatus while she recuperates.

Kurosaki had collapsed on Saturday in the middle of a live-streamed concert, which was soon suspended thereafter. She was then rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with epidural hematoma. The resulting surgery was successful, and she is now stable. However, as she will need at least two months to recuperate, she is going on hiatus.

As a result, she is canceling her appearances at the "Appearance Vol. 1 in Sapporo" event on September 25 at Hokkaido's Plant venue, as well as in the Aku no Musume stage musical on October 8-12 at Tokyo's Sōgetsu Hall.

Kurosaki rose to fame after performing in Tokyo's Akihabara otaku shopping district, and then made her major label debut with ending theme songs for the Highschool of the Dead anime. Her performance of "Magic World," the ending theme for A Certain Magical Index II , debuted in the top 20 of Oricon's weekly singles charts. She has since contributed songs to Dances with the Dragons , Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc , Drifters , the Grisaia anime projects, Hakuōki , Jormungand Perfect Order , Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- , School-Live! , Shakugan no Shana III, Star Blazers 2199 , Strike the Blood , and Tokyo Ravens .