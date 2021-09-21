Star Fruit Books Publishes Sangatou's grin grin grin Manga

Manga is available for pre-order

Publisher Star Fruit Books announced on Saturday that it will publish Sangatou's grin grin grin manga in early 2022. The manga is available for pre-order.

Star Fruit Books describes the story:

The child of morning and night, the thunder bird, the great tree, the spirit...

An anthology spun from beautiful, strange, and slightly eerie lives.

The manga comes with a pre-order bonus in the form of a postcard.

Star Fruit Books recently announced that it has licensed two new one-shot manga: Makiru Momoto 's "Chieko Show" and zaki's "You're an Idol" ("Kimi wa Idol").

The company has also licensed zaki's "Doomsday Cleaning" 44-page manga, and will release it in fourth quarter 2021.