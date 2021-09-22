Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House TV Anime Reveals Opening Theme for Japanese Broadcast

NHK revealed on Wednesday that Ayano Tsuji will perform the opening theme song "Ashita Kitto" (Surely Tomorrow) for the Japanese television broadcast of Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House , the anime of Aiko Koyama 's Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga.

NHK is also streaming a promotional video for the anime on its website that previews the song.

The anime will premiere in Japan on NHK E-TV on October 2 at 9:20 a.m.

The anime premiered on the NHK World channel with English subtitles on February 25, and new episodes release once a month. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime.

The manga's story is set in Kyoto's "hanamachi" geisha quarter. Here, after geisha finish their work late at night, they spend the night resting at a lodge to prepare for the next day. The story centers on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook in a geisha lodge in Kyoto after finishing junior high school and leaving home. She also has a friend named Sumire who is a maiko, or apprentice geisha.

The anime stars:

Youhei Suzuki ( UQ Holder! ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Susumu Yamakawa ( Back Street Girls: Gokudols , The Way of the Househusband anime) is in charge of the series scripts. Go Sakabe ( Digimon Adventure tri. , Date A Live ) is composing the music.

Koyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2016, and the series is ongoing. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2020.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie