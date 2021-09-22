Kyoto International Manga and Anime Fair Awards Mizuki Itо̄'s 'Takano Intersection' Short

Short wins grand prize, CG anime category

The Kyoto International Manga and Anime Fair awarded Mizuki Itо̄'s "Takano Kо̄saten" (Takano Intersection) short with the Kyoto International Manga and Anime Award grand prize for outstanding works, earning perfect scores from the event's judges. The short also won the Outstanding Performance Award in the CG Animation Contest category.

Itо̄ directed the short based on Hideto Nakata's script and original idea. Taishi Fujisawa composed the music. Yoshihito Ichimura was in charge of the 3D animation, and Yuxue Shi was in charge of color. The cast includes Ichika Akiba, Kirara, Keitaro, Hayata Aoyama, Slow-mo, and Shuto Nishinaka.

The short follows the lives of three strangers, whose lives intersect.

Fumihiko Tada's "Anonatsu Coconuts" won second prize in the CG Animation Contest category.

In addition, Natsumi Eguchi 's Hozuki's Coolheadedness manga won the Grand Jury Prize.

There were 2,632 entries from 97 countries around the world, including Taiwan, Mexico, China, and the United States. A large percentage of the entries were from outside Japan, and more than half of winners were from overseas. The awards feature three categories, manga, illustration, and CG anime.

The event took place at the Miyako Messe convention center, the ROHM Theatre Kyoto, the Kyoto International Manga Museum, and the Toei Kyoto Studio Park on September 18-19.

Last year's event ran from September 19 to September 20.