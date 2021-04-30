Kyoto Int'l Manga Anime Fair Returns in September

The official website for the Kyoto International Manga and Anime Fair confirmed on Friday that the event will take place this year at the Miyako Messe convention center, the ROHM Theatre Kyoto, the Kyoto International Manga Museum, and the Toei Kyoto Studio Park on September 18-19.

The organizers added that they will hold the event while prioritizing the health of attendees, exhibitors, and staff, and in compliance with health guidelines. Kyoto and three other prefectures are currently under a new state of emergency that is slated to lift on May 11, barring further extensions. All four venues that will host the event are closed during the ongoing state of emergency.

Last year's event ran from September 19 to September 20.

Sources: KyoMAF website, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web